Jee Le Zaraa, Takht and more 10 big ticket Bollywood movies that got shelved
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara has been put on the back burner.
Takht, Karan Johar’s another big budget movie put on the back burner.
The Immortal Ashwatthama was supposed to star Vicky Kaushal but reportedly it got shelved.
Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan’s Dus got shelved after filmmaker Mukul Anand’s death.
Munna Bhai Chale Amreka got shelved for reasons best known to the makers.
Inshallah got shelved because of the creative differences between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Dostana 2 was announced but never got into making.
Baiju Bawra got shelved due to financial problems.
Ajay Devgn’s Naam too got shelved.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Shoebite was announced but never released.
