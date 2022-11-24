Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The couple announced today that they named their daughter Raha. It means comfort and relief in Bengali. The name was kept by her dadi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Jeh

Kareena Kapoor's dad Randhir Kapoor had revealed that the name of the youngest member of the Pataudi clan was Jeh.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

It was in January 2021 that the pair posted a snap of their daughter for the first time and revealed that they have named her Vamika.

Source: Bollywood

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

The Raaz actress who became a mommy lately went on social media to announce that the name of her daughter is Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor-Misha Kapoor

When the actor and his wife Mira were blessed with Misha he revealed her name via a sweet post about his daddy life. He named his second baby as Zain which means grace in Arabic.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

The actress in a lengthy social media post explained the mythological reason behind naming her son as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie Jonas

The couple revealed that they have named their baby Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas as it had a connection with Pee Cee's mom's name.

Source: Bollywood

Neeti Mohan-Aryaveer

It was on June 2,2021 when Neeti revealed that she has named her baby Aryaveer. Neeti and her hubby could be seen holding the hands of the baby.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza- Vaibhav Rekhi

The actress had posted the snap of her baby post two months and revealed that she and her husband named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Source: Bollywood

Shreya Ghoshal-Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya

Last year, the singer posted a snap where she was seen holding her baby along with her husband. She introduced her bundle of joy to the world and said that he had arrived on May 22, 2021.

Source: Bollywood

