The couple announced today that they named their daughter Raha. It means comfort and relief in Bengali. The name was kept by her dadi.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor's dad Randhir Kapoor had revealed that the name of the youngest member of the Pataudi clan was Jeh.Source: Bollywood
It was in January 2021 that the pair posted a snap of their daughter for the first time and revealed that they have named her Vamika.Source: Bollywood
The Raaz actress who became a mommy lately went on social media to announce that the name of her daughter is Devi Basu Singh Grover.Source: Bollywood
When the actor and his wife Mira were blessed with Misha he revealed her name via a sweet post about his daddy life. He named his second baby as Zain which means grace in Arabic.Source: Bollywood
The actress in a lengthy social media post explained the mythological reason behind naming her son as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.Source: Bollywood
The couple revealed that they have named their baby Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas as it had a connection with Pee Cee's mom's name.Source: Bollywood
It was on June 2,2021 when Neeti revealed that she has named her baby Aryaveer. Neeti and her hubby could be seen holding the hands of the baby.Source: Bollywood
The actress had posted the snap of her baby post two months and revealed that she and her husband named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.Source: Bollywood
Last year, the singer posted a snap where she was seen holding her baby along with her husband. She introduced her bundle of joy to the world and said that he had arrived on May 22, 2021.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!