Celebs often choose a unique name for their children which has a beautiful meaning behind it.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti and her name means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir means 'conqueror of the world'.Source: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya which means 'to be worshipped.Source: Bollywood
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa means 'ambition'.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha means 'God-like' in the Russian language.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's firstborn son Taimur Ali Khan's name means 'iron' in Arabic.Source: Bollywood
