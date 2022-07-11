Star kids name and its meaning!

Celebs often choose a unique name for their children which has a beautiful meaning behind it.

Janhvi Sharma

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti and her name means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit.

Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir means 'conqueror of the world'.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya which means 'to be worshipped.

Nysa Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa means 'ambition'.

Misha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha means 'God-like' in the Russian language.

Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's firstborn son Taimur Ali Khan's name means 'iron' in Arabic.

