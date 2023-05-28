Top 10 South Indian film remakes in Bollywood that were box office failures

Here is a list of South Indian remakes films in Bollywood that did not perform well.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

South Indian film remakes

South Indian film remakes are been made in Bollywood for years while some worked others failed.

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited remake of the Telugu film of the same failed to pull audience to theaters.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film, a remake of Malayalam film Driving License, failed at the box office.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan’s remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo failed to impress the audience.

Jersey

Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name flopped at the box office.

Mili

Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen failed to impress the audience.

HIT: The First Case

Hindi remake of the Telugu film didn’t impress the audience.

Nikamma

A Hindi remake of Middle-Class Abbayi couldn’t attract the audience.

Bachchan Pandey

Jigarthanda’s Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon was a disaster.

Forensic

A remake of the Malayalam film didn’t impress the audience.

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana did not perform well.

