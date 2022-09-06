Nora Fatehi’s sexiest avatars

From big screen to small screen, Nora Fatehi clearly knows how to grab everyone's attention.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Nora Fatehi looks hot

Nora Fatehi looks hot in this high-slit gown.

Source: Bollywood

Uff!

Nora Fatehi's adah can make any guy go make in his knees.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning!

Isn't Nora Fatehi looking stunning in this pucture?

Source: Bollywood

What a beauty!

Nora Fatehi looks simply gorgeous in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Barbie!

Well, Bollywood has its own Barbie and that's Nora.

Source: Bollywood

Haaye Garmi!

This picture of Nora surely sets the temperature soaring...

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not just her dance moves, these BOLD pictures of Nia Sharma can also set your screens on fire

 Find Out More