Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji says 'I'm not a star,' Kajol reacts
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is just about to start and fan’s excitement is building up to see what celebs have in store this time for us.
Makers are leaving no stones unturned for the release of its star TV show and promos are releasing one after another.
In a recent promo we saw Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji performing in the show.
After the short glimpse of her performance, judge Farah Khan mentioned that she’s a star now.
The Neal ‘n’ Nikki actress was overwhelmed with the recognition she got from judges.
Tanishaa’s reaction to that comment was, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are the stars of the house and she is not at their level.
She further added, “I’m not a star” as the promo concludes.
Later in an interview with IndianExpress, Tanishaa backed up her statement at the show and said, “I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities.”
Tanishaa said in the interview that, “Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real.”
Tanishaa also mentioned that they are like idols for them and are people that she looks up to, she got emotional after getting such validation from Farah Khan herself.
