Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji says 'I'm not a star,' Kajol reacts

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is just about to start and fan’s excitement is building up to see what celebs have in store this time for us.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makers are leaving no stones unturned for the release of its star TV show and promos are releasing one after another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In a recent promo we saw Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji performing in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After the short glimpse of her performance, judge Farah Khan mentioned that she’s a star now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Neal ‘n’ Nikki actress was overwhelmed with the recognition she got from judges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanishaa’s reaction to that comment was, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are the stars of the house and she is not at their level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She further added, “I’m not a star” as the promo concludes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later in an interview with IndianExpress, Tanishaa backed up her statement at the show and said, “I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanishaa said in the interview that, “Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanishaa also mentioned that they are like idols for them and are people that she looks up to, she got emotional after getting such validation from Farah Khan herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most watched series of all time to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More