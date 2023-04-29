Top 10 Himesh Reshammiya songs for every mood and season

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Jhalak Dikhlaja

Himesh gave a groovy party number from the film Aksar.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

This sensual song from the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne hit the entire nation.

Viraaniya

Namaste London song is an evergreen melodious hits song and can be played on repeat even today.

Aapki Kashish

Emraan Hashmi’s fan can never ever forget this song

Tera Mera Milna

Another catchy song from that era by Himesh Reshamiya

Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri

This song from Phir Hera Pheri stands out in Himesh Reshamiya’s playlist.

I Love You Sayyoni

Himesh Reshamiya got us hooked with I love You Sayyoni.

Afsana Banake Bhool Na Jaana

We can definitely not forget this song.

Aashiqui Mein Teri

Aashiqui Mein Teri from 36 china town can be heard any timed any moment.

Aap Ka Suroor

This was Himesh's first-ever album

