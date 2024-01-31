Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi and other celebs who battled cancer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Manisha Koirala: In 2012, she received a diagnosis of Stage IV ovarian cancer. She was in recovery for more than six years following a year of treatment.
Sonali Bendre: The renowned actress revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was upbeat the entire time and shared photos of herself at every stage of treatment.
Dolly Sohi: The actress from Jhanak, is undergoing treatment for cervical cancer that she was just diagnosed with. She stated she is making an effort to stay strong.
Sanjay Dutt: In 2020, the Bollywood star received a lung cancer diagnosis. In October 2020, he declared his recovery following treatment.
Yuvraj Singh: In 2011, the former Indian cricket player suffered a diagnosis of a rare form of germ cell cancer. After a year out from the cricket field, he had chemotherapy.
Kirron Kher: In April 2021, seasoned actress Kirron Kher got a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. After receiving treatment, she is no longer cancerous.
Lisa Ray: In 2009, the Canadian-Indian actress revealed a multiple myeloma diagnosis. After receiving treatment, she is no longer cancerous.
Anurag Basu: In 2004, the Bollywood filmmaker had a diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia. After receiving treatment, he is no longer cancerous.
Tahira Kashyap: In 2018, the author and director suffered a breast cancer diagnosis. After receiving treatment, she is no longer cancerous.
