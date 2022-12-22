After the release of Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan will be releasing their next song named Jhoome Jo Pathaan.Source: Bollywood
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone cannot wait for the release of the song to take place.Source: Bollywood
The Qawali song will be released tomorrow at 11 Am on the Youtube channel of Yash Raj Films.Source: Bollywood
The song is an ode to Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
One shall also get to see John Abraham in an important role in Pathaan, apart from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywood
Siddharth Anand, the director of the movie reportedly said that the song will be celebrating the style of Pathaan.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan will be releasing on January 25, 2023. Are you excited for the second new song of Pathaan?Source: Bollywood
Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang touted a lot of controversies because of the bikini wore by Deepika.Source: Bollywood
King Khan will be seen on the screen after four years. Everyone has a lot of expectations from him.Source: Bollywood
