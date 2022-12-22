Jhoome Jo Pathaan

After the release of Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan will be releasing their next song named Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Fans awaiting

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone cannot wait for the release of the song to take place.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan song release date

The Qawali song will be released tomorrow at 11 Am on the Youtube channel of Yash Raj Films.

What can you expect from Jhoome Jo Pathaan

The song is an ode to Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar, reportedly.

Pathaan cast

One shall also get to see John Abraham in an important role in Pathaan, apart from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Power packed song

Siddharth Anand, the director of the movie reportedly said that the song will be celebrating the style of Pathaan.

Are you excited?

Pathaan will be releasing on January 25, 2023. Are you excited for the second new song of Pathaan?

Besharam Rang

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang touted a lot of controversies because of the bikini wore by Deepika.

SRK's comeback

King Khan will be seen on the screen after four years. Everyone has a lot of expectations from him.

