Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Complete timeline
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
In 2013 Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home, Mumbai on 3rd June. A suicide note was found by her family which was given to the cops.
One week later, stars Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son Sooraj Pancholi is arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.
In July 2013, Sooraj was given bail by Bombay High Court and was told to surrender his passport.
In October 2013 Jiah's mom Rabia alleged that her daughter was murdered. The Bombay HC directed cops to investigate the matter.
In July 2014, case was transferred to CBI and Mumbai Police said that Jiah died by suicide. Rs 100 crore defamation suit is filed by Sooraj's parents against Rabia.
In August 2014 a formal case was registered to investigate on the death of Jiah.
In May 2015, CBI reached Sooraj's home in relation to the case and a charge sheet was filed against Sooraj.
In 2016 CBI told Bombay HC that Jiah died by suicide. In 2018 a special CBI court rejects plea for further investigation into the case.
In 2021 the sessions court claimed that it did not have jurisdiction post CBI probed in matter and case goes to special CBI court.
In 2022 the Bombay High Court asks for a new investigation.
