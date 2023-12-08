Jigarthanda Double X and other Top 10 South Indian action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Jigarthanda Double X is about a filmmaker and a gangster who team to make a Western movie. Now streaming on Netflix.
KGF is a gripping tale of a gangster's rise to power in the Kolar Gold Fields and how he rules over. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Lucifer is a political drama entwined with action and suspense. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha is a cat-and-mouse game between a cop and a notorious gangster. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Master is a clash between an alcoholic professor and a troublesome student. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Petta is a revenge drama centered around an aging gangster's return to his past life. Watch on Netflix.
Rangasthalam is a rural-based drama featuring a man's fight against tyranny in a village. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sarkar is a political action drama highlighting a man's fight against corruption in politics. Watch on Netflix
Thani Oruvan is an intelligent thriller about a cop's pursuit of a cunning criminal. Watch on MX Player.
Vishwaroopam is an espionage thriller following a RAW agent's mission to thwart a terrorist plot. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
