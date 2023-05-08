Top 10 actors who are conquering OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Abhishek Banerjee proved his prowess and gained popularity through web shows.

Karan Tacker proved to be a versatile actor featuring in web shows Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Bhuvan Arora rose to fame playing Feroz in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi.

Manav Vij is a brilliant actor and is conquering digital space too with web series Tanaav.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada of Netflix’s show Class is a shining bright star.

Jim Sarbh is impressing the audience on OTT as well. His latest show was Rocket Boys.

Taha Shah Badussha impressed the audience in the Zee5 show Taj: Divided By Blood.

Sidhant Gupta is a promising star with his stellar performance in Jubilee.

Avinash Tiwary delivered a spellbinding performance in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Ashish Verma got recognition through web series and his latest show is Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

