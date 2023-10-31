Jio World Launch: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other top stars dazzle at the red carpet

Jio World Launch: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and host of Bollywood stars set the red carpet on fire with their gorgeous looks

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in this black ruffled outfit

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan had a sexy semi formal look

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani wore a black gown with sequins

Shruti Haasan

She came for Jio World Launch with Shantanu Hazarika

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi rocked this black gown with dramatic bust

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were in white

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani came with husband Sohael Khaturiya

Pooja Hegde

Chose a beige gown for the party

The Ambanis

Mukesh and Anant Ambani with would be bahu Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant was lovely in her black dress with a silver bow

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was sexy in this semi sheer gown

Chitrangda Singh

Took a break from black to don a white gown

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was dressed rather simply for the do

Nushrratt Bharuccha

She wore a bright purple tube dress

Deepika Padukone

Was one of the chic guests with a grey dress and ankle high boots

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was radiant in this floral gown with a slit

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor did boho chic for the event

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is seen with Saiee Manjrekar and Shaina NC

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was the showstopper of the night

