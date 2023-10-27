JioMami Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs deck up to perfection

JioMami Film Festival turned out to be one glamorous event.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Priyanka Chopra - The beauty queen

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and she made her presence felt at the opening ceremony of JioMami Film Festival.

Vision in white

The actress looked divine in a bodycon white dress with an oversized jacket. She tied her hair in a bun and kept makeup simple.

Sonam Kapoor - The lady in black

Like a true fashionista, Sonam Kapoor spread her charm by opting for a black outfit. The massive pearl necklace added to the beauty.

Shanaya Kapoor - Pretty lady

Shanaya Kapoor went all pretty and charming in a satin gown.

The fashionista sisters

Somam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also posed together. Do not miss out on detailing of Sonam's dress.

Tara Sutaria - Bold & Beautiful

Tara Sutaria went all traditional yet modern with her look.

Sunny Leone - The hottie

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in an oversized blazer styled top and a long black skirt.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao

The CityLights duo made for one gorgeous couple at JioMami Film Festival 2023.

Tejasswi Prakash - All that glitters

Among the TV actresses, Tejasswi Prakash was dressed the best.

Anushka Sen - Red alert

Anushka Sen opted for a red off-shoulder gown. She kept her makeup simple.

Jiya Shankar - Stunning

Jiya Shankar looked pretty in an olive green gown with a lot of work on it.

Soundarya Sharma - Smile please

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma also attended the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Queen

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the best dressed.

