JioMami Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs deck up to perfection

JioMami Film Festival turned out to be one glamorous event.
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and she made her presence felt at the opening ceremony of JioMami Film Festival.
The actress looked divine in a bodycon white dress with an oversized jacket. She tied her hair in a bun and kept makeup simple.
Like a true fashionista, Sonam Kapoor spread her charm by opting for a black outfit. The massive pearl necklace added to the beauty.
Shanaya Kapoor went all pretty and charming in a satin gown.
Somam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also posed together. Do not miss out on detailing of Sonam's dress.
Tara Sutaria went all traditional yet modern with her look.
Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in an oversized blazer styled top and a long black skirt.
The CityLights duo made for one gorgeous couple at JioMami Film Festival 2023.
Among the TV actresses, Tejasswi Prakash was dressed the best.
Anushka Sen opted for a red off-shoulder gown. She kept her makeup simple.
Jiya Shankar looked pretty in an olive green gown with a lot of work on it.
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma also attended the event.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the best dressed.
