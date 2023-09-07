Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and more Hollywood, Bollywood separations that prove 'nothing lasts forever'

From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, a look at celebrity splits will make you wonder what true love really is.

Shivani Pawaskar

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan 

It was one of the most shocking separations in Bollywood. They were married for 13 years. 

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao  

Aamir and Kiran were married for 15 years before partying ways in 2021. They remain friends.

Aishwarya-Salman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were dating in the 90s but it turned ugly and they broke up. 

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia 

Arjun and Mehr were together for about 2 decades. 

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora 

Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways after 18 years of their marital life.

Britany Spears-Sam Asghari 

Britany and Sam got married last year and called it quits this year. 

Sofia Vergara-Joe Manganiello 

Sofia and Joe made for one of the most loved couples. They parted ways after 7 years of marriage. 

Imran Khan-Avantika 

Imran Khan and Avantika were married since 2011. Their separation rumours began in 2019. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn 

Joe is Taylor's longest relationship. They dated for 7 years. 

Reese-Jim 

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth parted ways after 12 years of marriage. 

Al Pacino-Noor Alfallah 

Noor and Al were reportedly dating since 2019 or around COVID. They welcomed a baby boy just three months ago. 

Bipasha-John 

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham made for one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. They were together for 10 years.

Ariana-Dalton 

Ariana Grande married Dalton in 2021. They reportedly have parted ways this year. 

