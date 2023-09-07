Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and more Hollywood, Bollywood separations that prove 'nothing lasts forever'

From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, a look at celebrity splits will make you wonder what true love really is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
It was one of the most shocking separations in Bollywood. They were married for 13 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir and Kiran were married for 15 years before partying ways in 2021. They remain friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were dating in the 90s but it turned ugly and they broke up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun and Mehr were together for about 2 decades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways after 18 years of their marital life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Britany and Sam got married last year and called it quits this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sofia and Joe made for one of the most loved couples. They parted ways after 7 years of marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan and Avantika were married since 2011. Their separation rumours began in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joe is Taylor's longest relationship. They dated for 7 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth parted ways after 12 years of marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Noor and Al were reportedly dating since 2019 or around COVID. They welcomed a baby boy just three months ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu and John Abraham made for one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. They were together for 10 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ariana Grande married Dalton in 2021. They reportedly have parted ways this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!