John Abraham and other Indian celebs who do not believe in the existence of God
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 15, 2024
Vedaa star John Abraham has time and again claimed that he is an atheist. He once mentioned that God for him is 'faith'.
In documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, the RRR helmer has claimed that he is an atheist. He mentioned that he didn't pray even when his wife met with an accident.
Kamal Haasan is also on this list. He once made a statement saying, 'God is the greatest creation by man after wheel'.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too has claimed that he is an atheist and does not believe in God.
Amol Palekar himself has claimed that he has no belief in supernatural forces.
Farhan Akhtar has also stated that he is an atheist. Apparently he wrote 'not applicable' in the box of religion in daughter's birth certificate.
Like son, Javed Akhtar too is said to be an atheist.
Rajat Kapoor in one of the interviews stated that he believes that God is a man made concept.
Rajeev Khandelwal once mentioned that he loves to call himself an atheist and does not believe in superstition.
As per a report in TOI, Rahul Bose once said that though he is an atheist it does not stop him from respecting people who believe in religion.
