John Abraham fit at fifty: Pathaan actors’ workout routine revealed

John Abraham's trainer shares fitness routine of the actorSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
John Abraham has an impressive physique and muscular body to die for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abraham’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa has revealed the secret that keeps him fit even at 50.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John was last seen in Pathaan and he has caught eyes for his fit body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John trains 3-4 times a week approximately for one and a half hour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The workouts are a mix of weight training, functional training, mobility, agility, speed, and endurance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before a movie, they train for 3 months to get ready for the role and to achieve the body required.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinod Channa reveals John Abraham is very disciplined and is aware of what he needs to do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Pathaan, Vinod helped John to add mobility movements to his workouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of a regular squat, they added a jump to it and also focussed on following a good diet to ensure he has enough rest days to recover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John will reportedly be seen in Tehraan, 100%, Vedaa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
