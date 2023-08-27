John Abraham fit at fifty: Pathaan actors’ workout routine revealed

John Abraham's trainer shares fitness routine of the actor

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

John Abraham

John Abraham has an impressive physique and muscular body to die for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham fitness trainer

Abraham’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa has revealed the secret that keeps him fit even at 50.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John in Pathaan

John was last seen in Pathaan and he has caught eyes for his fit body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham’s fitness routine

John trains 3-4 times a week approximately for one and a half hour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workout routine

The workouts are a mix of weight training, functional training, mobility, agility, speed, and endurance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workouts before a movie

Before a movie, they train for 3 months to get ready for the role and to achieve the body required.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John’s approach

Vinod Channa reveals John Abraham is very disciplined and is aware of what he needs to do.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preparation for Pathaan

For Pathaan, Vinod helped John to add mobility movements to his workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workouts for Pathaan

Instead of a regular squat, they added a jump to it and also focussed on following a good diet to ensure he has enough rest days to recover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham movies

John will reportedly be seen in Tehraan, 100%, Vedaa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian crime thrillers with the highest ratings to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More