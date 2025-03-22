John Abraham’s best kiss moment was with THIS actor not wife Priya Runchal
Sanskruti Nemane
| Mar 21, 2025
John Abraham’s latest film, The Diplomat is getting all the love from the audience. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb in a pivotal role.
John was recently seen giving interviews where he spoke a lot about his personal life and professional life.
He shared that he has got the best kiss but not from his wife Priya. Well, it is a big star from Bollywood who gave him the best kiss.
He was was shown a photo from Pathaan’s success event in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen giving a peck on his cheek.
He then said, “That's probably the best kiss I have gotten in my life, and it is from Shah Rukh Khan and not from a woman.”
John further praised SRK and said, “What a beautiful man, a beautiful human being, and very gracious. He is so charming.”
He added, “My manager once said that he taught us the idea of love, and he brought the world crashing down after that. He is like the perfect man when he puts his hands out.”
SRK and John worked together in Pathaan and the movie turned out to be the biggest hits of 2023.
