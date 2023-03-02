John Wick Chapter 4: Top 10 things to know about the Keanu Reeves movie

Keanu Reeves is coming back with John Wick Chapter 4. Here's everything you need to know about the Hollywood flick right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

It has been 8 years

Ineed! It's been 8 years since Keanu Reeves’ John Wick was shown taking revenge from baddies who broke his home and killed his puppy.

Creators

John Wick Chapter 4 has been helmed by Chad Stahelski while the script is written by Shay Hatten who had also written scripts for John Wick: Chapter 3.

Synopsis

Wick needs to face a new enemy who has a lot of powerful contacts and his old friends become his enemies.

Action scenes

Expect gun fights, action scenes and learn new things related to the universe of John Wick.

Bad Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is back and he is shown as a real bad man which you cannot miss.

Cast

Rory McShane, Laurence Fishburne with Donnie Yen will be seen. They are shown trying to kill one another.

Additional cast

Hiroyuki Sanada, Japanese star along with Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård will also be seen.

The stellar cast also has

The cast also includes Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Shamier Anderson, Marko Zaror and George Georgiou.

No happy ending

It looks like John will not have a happy ending if you have had paid a close attention.

Longest runtime

John: Chapter 4 will have the longest runtime which is of 150 minutes.

