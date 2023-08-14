Johnny Lever Top 10 best comedy movies that would have been imperfect without his perfect comic timing

Johnny Lever is a comic king and here are a few of his roles in movies that made us laugh.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Happy Birthday Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to bring laughter to a wide range of films.

Housefull 2

Johnny Lever's appearance brought his signature humor to this ensemble comedy.

Dulhe Raja

His portrayal of Bankhey contributed to the film's comedic flair and left audiences in splits.

Hera Pheri

Johnny Lever's role as Munna Bhai added significant humor to this iconic comedy.

Baazigar

In a film known for its intense moments, Johnny Lever's character Babulal provided comic relief with his amusing misunderstandings.

Awara Paagal Deewana

As Chotta Chatri, Johnny Lever's antics and one-liners added to the film's overall entertainment quotient.

Deewana Mastana

Johnny Lever’s hilarious character, added layers of comedy to this madcap comedy.

Raja Hindustani

Even in a romantic drama, Johnny Lever's role as Balvant Singh provided light-hearted moments through his comedy.

Dulhan Hum Le Jaayege

His character added amusing touches to Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s love story.

Golmaal series

In this ensemble comedy, Johnny Lever's brief but hilarious role as Pappi Bhai contributed to the overall comic chaos.

Anari No. 1

His role contributed to the film's comic situations and laughter-inducing moments.

