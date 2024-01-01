Joji, Sardar Udham Singh and top 8 more movies with no songs
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic about martyr with no soundtrack but only instrumental compositions.
The Lunchbox featured late Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.
Court has been directed by Chaitanya Tamhane which had no soundtrack in it.
Pushpaka Vimana is known to be the first dialogue less film after the silent era with no songs.
Pather Panchali had no songs but only background scores which were composed by Ravi Shankar.
Joji is a Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil which has no song.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro features Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
Ittefaq starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the suspense thriller was directed by Yash Chopra.
