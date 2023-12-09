Jorum actor Manoj Bajpayee's impeccable performances in movies, web series to watch now on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee is one of the actors who is known for carefully picking up his roles and playing them his best.
His new movie was recently released with the name Joram, where he is seen playing the lead role.
He is seen playing the role of a father who runs away with his baby daughter to protect her from people trying to kill them.
Apart from his new release, here are some more movies where he played crucial roles that won the hearts of the audience.
Bajpayee's iconic role as Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur makes the movie an absolute masterpiece, available on Netflix.
His poignant portrayal of a persecuted professor in Aligarh is commendable, On JioCinema.
The Family Man, one of the newer works of Bajpayee, he smashes the role of an undercover cop, a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Satya was his breakthrough performance, a crime thriller that is available on Prime Video.
Manoj plays the really compelling role of Rashid in the emotional drama Pinjar which can be found on YouTube Movies.
Bajpayee's performance in this Indian heist movie alongside Akshay Kumar was commendable, watch Special 26 on Apple TV.
Zubeidaa is a one-of-a-kind musical romance where he plays a crucial role, On YouTube Movies.
Aarakshan is a social drama based on the caste system featuring the star actor available on Prime Video.
Bajpayee gave a remarkable performance in Bhonsle that can be found on Prime Video.
