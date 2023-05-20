Jr NTR birthday special: Top 10 highest rated movies of the RRR star

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

Jr NTR has become 40 today.

Here's looking at his top-rated movies as per IMDb.

RRR was one of the grandest movies which saw Jr NTR. IMDB has given it 7.8 rating.

Jr NTR's debut movie Ramayanam has got a rating of 7.7 according to IMDB.

To Father With Love was a 2016 movie of Jr NTR. 7.5 is the rating according to IMDB.

Temper was a feast for Jr NTR fans and the movie got a rating of 7.4 according to IMDB.

Aravindha Sametha got a rating of 7.3.

Simhadri was re-released on Jr NTR's birthday. The film got 7.3 rating.

Fan favourite movie Aadi got a rating of 7.3

Janatha Garage made Rs 21 crore on day 1 and IMDB gave it a rating of 7.2

JR NTR's Thief of Yama got a rating of 7.2 according to IMDB.

Brindaavanam of JR NTR got 7.1 rating.

Thanks For Reading!

