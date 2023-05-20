Jr NTR birthday special: Rarest photos of the RRR actor
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
Jr NTR has become 40 today.
On his special day, here take a look at his rarest throwback pictures.
Jr NTR was once seen giving a tight hug to Prabhas.
Jr NTR loves chilling with his filmy and non filmy squad.
This snap was when Jr NTR received a stylish makeover from Aalim Hakim.
Did you know Jr NTR essayed Lord Ram at the age of 13 in ‘Bala Ramayanam.
Did you know Jr NTR is a Kuchipudi dancer and has given may state performances?
Throwback to little Jr NTR with his mom.
Jr NTR loved giving stage shows.
Jr NTR here is seen with his friend. Throwback to his college days.
Jr NTR as a child was so cute.
Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary actor-politician, NT Rama Rao.
