Jr NTR to Fahadh Faasil: Top 10 South Indian actors who maintain a private life

Several South Indian actors, including Jr. NTR and Fahadh Faasil, are known for maintaining a relatively private personal life despite their fame and success. Take a look at the remaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Jr. NTR has managed to keep his personal life away from the media spotlight.
Fahadh Faasil is known for being low-key about his personal life and prefers to let his work speak for itself.
Dulquer Salmaan shares limited information about his family and personal life on social media and in interviews.
Telugu actor Nani is relatively discreet about his personal life. He focuses on his acting career and doesn't often share personal details in public.
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is known for being reserved about his family and personal matters.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, a respected actor and filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, values his privacy and rarely shares personal details with the public.
Karthi, a Tamil actor, keeps his personal life private and focuses on his acting career.
Naga Chaitanya prefers to have a private life and even stays away from social media.
Dhanush also likes to maintain a life that is away from limelight and paparazzi.
This pan India actor keeps his personal life away from media, fans, and even from friends in the film circle.
