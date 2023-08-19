Jr NTR to Fahadh Faasil: Top 10 South Indian actors who maintain a private life

Several South Indian actors, including Jr. NTR and Fahadh Faasil, are known for maintaining a relatively private personal life despite their fame and success. Take a look at the remaining.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR has managed to keep his personal life away from the media spotlight.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil is known for being low-key about his personal life and prefers to let his work speak for itself.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan shares limited information about his family and personal life on social media and in interviews.

Nani (Naveen Babu Ghanta)

Telugu actor Nani is relatively discreet about his personal life. He focuses on his acting career and doesn't often share personal details in public.

Nivin Pauly

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is known for being reserved about his family and personal matters.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a respected actor and filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, values his privacy and rarely shares personal details with the public.

Karthi

Karthi, a Tamil actor, keeps his personal life private and focuses on his acting career.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya prefers to have a private life and even stays away from social media.

Dhanush

Dhanush also likes to maintain a life that is away from limelight and paparazzi.

Prabhas

This pan India actor keeps his personal life away from media, fans, and even from friends in the film circle.

