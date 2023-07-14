Jr NTR to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Tollywood actors who underwent plastic surgery

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Allu Arjun was trolled for his looks in his first film Gangotri. After a couple of films, he underwent a plastic surgery.

When Chiranjeevi started his second innings, the actor found it tough to get in shape and plastic surgery helped him.

Kajal Aggarwal looks so different now when compared to her debut film Lakshmi Kalyanam. She chose to go for a surgery to look more beautiful

Manchu Vishnu also underwent a plastic surgery to improve his looks on the big screen.

Nayanathara’s before and after looks post a plastic surgery are unbelievable. She is one of the busiest actresses right now

Jr NTR’s transformation is from top to bottom was a shock to many. With the help of multiple surgeries, he got into the shape he is right now

For his looks in debut film Chirutha, Ram Charan was trolled by movie buffs. Later, he changed his looks with multiple surgeries

Samantha is one of the most beautiful actresses from the south. After debut film Ye Maya Chesave, the actress underwent a plastic surgery

