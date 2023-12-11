Julia Roberts starrer Leave the World Behind and Top 10 Best Apocalyptic Thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Leave the World Behind was released on Netflix recently. Julia Roberts stars in the movie alongside Ethan Hawke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is an apocalyptic psychological thriller film which is about two families forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.     

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I am Legend is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Will Smith stars in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train to Busan starring Gong Yoo is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the most epic thrillers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zombieland is an apocalyptic movie with a dash of comedy. Watch it on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

World War Z stars Brad Pitt in the lead as a UN investigator who travels the world in search of a solution to the zombie apocalypse. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Army of the Dead features a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist amidst a zombie outbreak. It is on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mortal Engines is set in post-apocalyptic movies. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

28 Days Later talks about a virus outbreak. Watch it on AppleTV+. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rim of the World talks about young misfits who have to travel to NASA in the apocalyptic world. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Colony is about a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, who must decide the fate of the wasteland's remaining populace. It's on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal and other most controversial Indian films that left the audience divided 

 

 Find Out More