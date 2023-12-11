Julia Roberts starrer Leave the World Behind and Top 10 Best Apocalyptic Thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Leave the World Behind was released on Netflix recently. Julia Roberts stars in the movie alongside Ethan Hawke.
The movie is an apocalyptic psychological thriller film which is about two families forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.
I am Legend is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Will Smith stars in this one.
Train to Busan starring Gong Yoo is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the most epic thrillers.
Zombieland is an apocalyptic movie with a dash of comedy. Watch it on SonyLiv.
World War Z stars Brad Pitt in the lead as a UN investigator who travels the world in search of a solution to the zombie apocalypse. Watch it on Netflix.
Army of the Dead features a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist amidst a zombie outbreak. It is on Netflix.
Mortal Engines is set in post-apocalyptic movies. Watch it on Netflix.
28 Days Later talks about a virus outbreak. Watch it on AppleTV+.
Rim of the World talks about young misfits who have to travel to NASA in the apocalyptic world. Watch it on Netflix.
The Colony is about a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, who must decide the fate of the wasteland's remaining populace. It's on Netflix.
