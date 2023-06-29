July 2023 new web series to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

A look at the new upcoming web series to watch in July on OTT platforms.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will stream on Netflix from 6th July.

Adhura is first horror web series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th July.

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 will stream on Netflix from 27th July.

Kajol’s The Trial: Pyar Kanoon Dhokha will release on July 14th on Disney+ Hotstar.

The King Who Never Was is a historic crime documentary on Netflix releasing on 4th July.

Tandoor is a crime drama releasing on Jio Cinema on 23rd July.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a Tamil web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 6th July.

Ishq Next Door will release on Jio Cinema on 3rd July.

Thriller series Fatal Seduction will release on Netflix on 7th July.

