July 2023 new web series to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
A look at the new upcoming web series to watch in July on OTT platforms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will stream on Netflix from 6th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhura is first horror web series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 will stream on Netflix from 27th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol’s The Trial: Pyar Kanoon Dhokha will release on July 14th on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King Who Never Was is a historic crime documentary on Netflix releasing on 4th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tandoor is a crime drama releasing on Jio Cinema on 23rd July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a Tamil web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 6th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Next Door will release on Jio Cinema on 3rd July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thriller series Fatal Seduction will release on Netflix on 7th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 celebs who don't drink or smoke
Find Out More