Junaid Khan, Pashmina Roshan and other newcomers who ruled the big screen in 2024

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2024

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan impressed everyone with Maharaj. He did an amazing job in the movie and proved that he is a perfectionist like father when it comes to acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We all loved Jibraan Khan in Ishq Vishq Rebound. His debut performance was amazing and his dance moves won hearts.

Raghav Juyal created magic this year. He was brilliant in Kill and even better in Yudhra. He just proved that he is here to rule.

Lakshya Lalwani was also seen in Kill wit Raghav. He also portrayed a very tough character but aced it.

Abhay Verma ruled the box office with Munjya. He was phenomenal and the movie became one of the biggest films of 2024.

Pashmina Roshan also made her debut with Jibraan in Ishq Vishq Rebound. She made everyone fall in love with her performance and her beauty.

Laapataa Ladies was a brilliant film and it almost reached the Oscars. Pratibha Ranta did an amazing job in the film. Her natural performance got all the appreciation.

Nitanshi Goel was also seen in Laapataa Ladies. She too, has been brilliant with her performance.

Anjini Dhawan made her debut with Binny and Family. She has a good comic timing and has proved she can be the next big star.

