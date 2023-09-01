Jungkook turns 26: Decoding the intriguing zodiac chart of BTS' Golden Maknae

Jungkook turns 26: Here is a look at the dominant planets in the zodiac chart of the BTS maknae which make him such a music prodigySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
BTS' youngest member Jeon Jungkook has turned 26
From Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022 to his solo Seven he's rocking it
As per Indian astrology, he is governed by Mars and Moon
Bangtan Astrology on Tumblr has done an extensive reading on him
He has the classic chart of a genius. It is a funnel chart
Saturn (Shani) is his ruling planet, and it explains his hard work and discipline
He is most influenced by the male figures in his life
He has that trait of Saturn where he constantly feels he is not good enough
The reading hints that Jungkook is an introvert
He seeks out mature people in his life. Age gap with future partner is predicted
He might be very obsessed with some small things due to his Libra
Due to a slightly shaky Venus, he feels he needs to look better
As a human, he is loyal, committed and patient in his relationships
Do you have traits that match with Jungkook as per Bangtan Astrology readings
