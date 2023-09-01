Jungkook turns 26: Decoding the intriguing zodiac chart of BTS' Golden Maknae

Jungkook turns 26: Here is a look at the dominant planets in the zodiac chart of the BTS maknae which make him such a music prodigy

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

BTS Jungkook birthday

BTS' youngest member Jeon Jungkook has turned 26

Jungkook rules

From Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022 to his solo Seven he's rocking it

Jungkook zodiac

As per Indian astrology, he is governed by Mars and Moon

Detailed look

Bangtan Astrology on Tumblr has done an extensive reading on him

Music prodigy

He has the classic chart of a genius. It is a funnel chart

Ruled by Saturn

Saturn (Shani) is his ruling planet, and it explains his hard work and discipline

Male role models

He is most influenced by the male figures in his life

Critical

He has that trait of Saturn where he constantly feels he is not good enough

Emotional struggle

The reading hints that Jungkook is an introvert

Love and life

He seeks out mature people in his life. Age gap with future partner is predicted

Libra influence

He might be very obsessed with some small things due to his Libra

Venus impact

Due to a slightly shaky Venus, he feels he needs to look better

Loyal and committed

As a human, he is loyal, committed and patient in his relationships

Birthday boy

Do you have traits that match with Jungkook as per Bangtan Astrology readings

