Junior Mehmood: Decoding the journey of how Naeem Sayyed got his screen name
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood, has appeared in several movies starting his journey as a child actor and later becoming a director in Marathi films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He got the title Junior Mehmood from the comic icon Mehmood and here’s how he earned the name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During school time Naeem Sayeed imitated actors and even accompanied his brother who was a still photographer on film sets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naeem got his break at the age of 8 in the film Suhagraat starring Rajshree, Jeetendra, and Mehmoodsaab, who later became his ustad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naeem attended Mehmood’s daughter Ginny’s birthday party where he danced on Hum kale hai toh kya hua dilwale hain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Impressed Mehmood Saab called his father and asked him to meet at Ranjit Studio and later made him his shishya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naeem Sayeed majorly worked with Mehmood and even imitated him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over time people started calling him Junior Mehmood and he didn’t feel bad that his real name Naeem Sayyed was never used.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead, Naeem was happy that his ustad’s name was referring to him because that gave him popularity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People even misunderstood him as Mehmood’s son because he moreover looked like him and all worked in his favour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Junior Mehmood became a star overnight after playing an important role in Brahmachari.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Hi Nanna, Top 10 best Nani movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More