Jurassic Park to The Good Dinosaur: Top 8 best dinosaur movies of all time

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

Dinosaur movies are the favourites of kids and adults alike, these are some of the best that you can watch on OTT platforms.

Jurassic Park, the first movie of the Jurassic series was released in 1993 that set the stage for more dinosaur movies to come. On JioCinema.

Godzilla, the classic dinosaur movie released in 2014 was one of the first modern time Godzilla movies that was loved by everyone. On JioCinema.

The Land Before Time is an animated movie released in 1998 about dinosaurs that you can watch on Prime Video.

Jurassic World is the story of a theme park where a dinosaur escapes its enclosure causing chaos. On Netflix.

Land of the Lost is a comedy adventure movie about dinosaurs where 3 friends get stranded in pre-historic times. On Netflix.

Walking with Dinosaurs is the story of Patchi who is trying to create a space for himself in the herd. On Prime Video.

The Flintstones is a comedy-drama of the story of Flintstones and Barney, on JioCinema.

Dinosaur Island is the story of a boy who gets stranded in prehistoric times filled with dinosaurs. On Prime Video.

