Just 3 Bollywood actors on list of Top 10 Most Popular Male Stars in India
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
Jr NTR, the Telugu actor who is best known for his movie RRR, he’ll next be seen in Devara - 1 in the upcoming year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu star, Allu Arjun is best known for his role in Pushpa and the second part of Pushpa will also release in 2024.
Mahesh Babu is also best known for his works in Telugu cinema both as an actor and a producer, we’ll see him next year as a part of Guntur Kaaram.
One of the highest-paid Tamil stars, Suriya. He’ll next be seen in Kanguva, a period drama releasing in 2024.
Thunivu star Ajith Kumar primarily works in the Tamil Cinema, fans will be hoping to see him back in action asap in 2024.
Entering the Top 5, Akshay Kumar had a good year, featuring in movies like Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj.
Salaar starring Prabhas, was recently released and fans are ecstatic. The actor will also be a part of Kalki releasing next year.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 came as a saving grace for a star after, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t perform well.
At the second place, Tamil Superstar, Thalapathy Vijay. The star had two hit movies this year in the form of Varisu and Leo.
Finishing the list, Shah Rukh Khan, completed the year with Dunki while having two blockbuster releases Pathaan and Jawan.
