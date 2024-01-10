Just Top 10 Hrithik Roshan pics that are ultimate thirst traps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Hrithik Roshan, the handsome hunk of the Bollywood industry turns 50 today.
From the beginning of his career he has made sure to win people's hearts by his mesmerizing looks.
This still from the film Krrish 3 is a proof of that.
All the young girls had a major crush on Hrithik when Dhoom 2 was released.
Hrithik is quite an expert when it comes to selfies!
A little surprise for his fans after his workout session. He truly looks super hot!
Hrithik with his dapper looks never fails to grab our attention.
He recently raised the temperatures so high in the trailer of his upcoming film Fighter that its gonna be hard for any other actor to compete with his looks.
Hrithik knows how to keep his fans happy; by posting more and more!
He truly looks like a Greek god, no matter whatever he wears.
