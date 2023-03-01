Justin Bieber birthday: Top 10 shocking, inspiring, unknown things about the singer's life

On the occassion of Justin Bieber's birthday here are a few things you need to know about the famous top pop singer.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

How was Justin Bieber discovered?

Reportedly he was discovered by Scooter Braun the manager of Ariana Grande. Usher later signed Bieber who used to put covers of his songs on YouTube.

Leftie

The Baby singer is left handed and also reportedly can solve a rubik's cube in elss than a minute.

Favourite movie

Reportedly the Peaches singer loves The Notebook and The Lion King.

Justin Bieber's fear

He is very scared of elevators and is claustrophobic.

Most followed on Twitter

The singer has 113.4 million followers on Twitter.

Favourite food

The singer loves a tomato and a mayonnaise sandwich reportedly.

Instruments Justin knows to play

The singercan strum the guitar, play the piano, drums and trumpet.

Tattoo lover

Reportedly the singer has more than 50 tattoos.

Own clothing brand

He has his own clothing line named Drew House that has t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and much more.

Favourite animal

The singer loves giraffe.

