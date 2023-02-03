K Vishwanath last rites: SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi and more celebs pay last respect to Tollywood director

In a piece of tragic news, K Vishwanath famous filmmaker is no more. Many stars like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi came to pay respect. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023
In a piece of sad information,Dadasaheb Phalke recipient r K Viswanath passed away on February 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tollywood director was unwell and reportedly was admitted in a hospital since couple of days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He left behind his wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three children and a daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was shattered and was seen broken attending the funeral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary filmmaker attended the last rites of the moviemaker at Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The music composer and singer was also seen paying his last respects to Vishwanath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was seen condoling K Vishwanath's demise and paid his last respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar was also spotted attending the funeral of the legendary filmmaker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor looked devastated at the funeral of K Vishwanath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, due to age related issues the filmmaker had passed away yesterday night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor was seen offering his condolences to the legendary filmmaker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!