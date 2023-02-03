K Vishwanath last rites: SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi and more celebs pay last respect to Tollywood director

In a piece of tragic news, K Vishwanath famous filmmaker is no more. Many stars like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi came to pay respect. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023