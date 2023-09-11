Kaala, Bambai Meri Jaan and other Top 12 web series, new movies releasing this week on OTT and theatres

Here's the list of new releases happening this week to keep you entertained.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

The Kidnapping Day

Korean drama is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on September 13.

Kaala

A new web series directed by Bejoy Nambiar is dropping on Disney+Hotstar on September 15.

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi's latest release is dropping on Netflix on September 15.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Starring Kay Kay Menon and more, the web series will release on Amazon Prime Video on 14th September.

Miseducation

The web series revolving around an influencer will release on Netflix on 15th September.

Wilderness

It is British Thriller that will release on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available from 15th September.

Han River Police

The Korean drama about cops will release on Disney+Hotstar on 13th September.

Love at First Sight

Fill your week with love as the movie releases on Netflix on 15th September.

A Million Miles Away

Love everything about space? Watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video on 15th September.

Tales Of Mahanagara

Among the movie releases in theatres in Tales-Of-Mahanagara on 15th September.

Rama Banam

Among the most awaited OTT releases is Telugu film Rama Banam. It will release on September 14 on Netflix.

Changure Bangaru Raja

The movie produced by Ravi Teja will make it to the theatres on September 15.

