Kaala Paani and more: Top 10 best survival dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These edge of the seat survival films and web series on OTT are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Kaala Paani on Netflix

The new series is about a mysterious illness that takes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mona Singh plays the role of Dr Soudamini Singh who has taken up the charge to help people survive.

Mili on Netflix

The film starring Janhvi Kapoor is the remake of Malayalam thriller Helen. It is a story of a girl getting stuck in freezer and how she survives.

Trapped on Zee5

Starring Rajkummar Rao, the story is of a man who gets locked in a newly constructed home without any food, electricity, water and other necessities.

Squid Game on Netflix

The Korean survival drama is among the best. The story is of people who participate in deadly games to win money. It's either do or die!

Life of Pi on Disney+Hotstar

It is a survival story of a boy who finds himself on a lifeboat along with a Tiger in the middle of a sea.

All of us are Dead on Netflix

It is a Korean survival drama about a few school kids struggling to stay alive amidst a zombie attack.

The Walking Dead on Netflix

It is a story of a few survivors in zombie apocalyptic situation trying to stay away from death.

Into the Wild on Amazon Prime Video

The biographical film narrates the story of Christopher McCandless who leaves everything and goes to Alaska to live in the wilderness.

NH 10 on JioCinema

Starring Anushka Sharma and Rajkummar Rao, the story is about a couple who face their biggest nightmare when goons interrupt their road trip.

Irul on Netflix

The Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is about a couple taking shelter in a house whose owner is pretty weird.

Pihu on JioCinema

The story is of a 2-year-old surviving alone in a house after her mother commits suicide.

Bird Box on Netflix

It is yet another apocalyptic horror thriller about survival that is a must watch.

