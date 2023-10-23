Kaala Paani and more: Top 10 best survival dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These edge of the seat survival films and web series on OTT are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
The new series is about a mysterious illness that takes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mona Singh plays the role of Dr Soudamini Singh who has taken up the charge to help people survive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Janhvi Kapoor is the remake of Malayalam thriller Helen. It is a story of a girl getting stuck in freezer and how she survives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Rajkummar Rao, the story is of a man who gets locked in a newly constructed home without any food, electricity, water and other necessities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Korean survival drama is among the best. The story is of people who participate in deadly games to win money. It's either do or die!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a survival story of a boy who finds himself on a lifeboat along with a Tiger in the middle of a sea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a Korean survival drama about a few school kids struggling to stay alive amidst a zombie attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a story of a few survivors in zombie apocalyptic situation trying to stay away from death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biographical film narrates the story of Christopher McCandless who leaves everything and goes to Alaska to live in the wilderness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Anushka Sharma and Rajkummar Rao, the story is about a couple who face their biggest nightmare when goons interrupt their road trip.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is about a couple taking shelter in a house whose owner is pretty weird.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is of a 2-year-old surviving alone in a house after her mother commits suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is yet another apocalyptic horror thriller about survival that is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
