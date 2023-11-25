Kaala Paani and other Top 10 survival thriller movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Kaala Paani on Netflix explores people with interconnected fates who struggle for survival while facing the fury of the natural elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trapped on Zee 5 stars Rajkumar Rao trapped in a flat for days without food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mili features Janhvi Kapoor locked in the refrigerator of a restaurant surviving for life. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
O2 stars Nayanthara as a mother who is trapped in a bus with her son. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video is about teens battling in a televised fight for survival.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NH10 streaming on Prime Video features Anushka Sharma in a harrowing experience while on a road trip saving her life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game on Netflix revolves around financially distressed individuals engaging in lethal games for a cash prize.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alice in Borderland on Netflix is about Friends competing for survival in a mysterious game world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keep Breathing is a survival drama web series streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apurva starring Tara Sutaria is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix, here is a look at Top 10 works of Park Seo-joon on OTT
Find Out More