Kaala Paani and other Top 10 survival thriller movies, web series to watch on OTT

Let's check out the list of survival thriller movies and web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT for an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Trapped (2015) 

Watch Rajkummar Rao getting trapped in an uninhabited high-rise for days. It is on ZEE5.

Rajkummar in Trapped

Raj won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Trapped. 

NH 10 (2015) 

Anushka Sharma starrer will leave you scarred for life. 

NH 10 movie 

Watch this one on JioCinema. 

Miruthan (2016) 

A dog bite leads to a zombie outbreak. A policeman goes on a hunt for an antidote. Watch this one on MX Player.

Life of Pi (2012) 

Irrfan and Suraj Sharma starrer is a must-watch for everyone. It's a visual experience. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Maryan (2013) 

A fisherman with a special connection with the ocean gets abducted by mafias. Watch Dhanush in Maryan on MX Player. 

Keep Breathing (2022)  

A no-nonsense city lawyer's plane crashes in the wilderness. Watch this one on Netflix. 

2018 (2023) 

The people of Kerala face the devastating floods of 2018 and learn to survive. 

Sweet Home (2020)

A high-school student is caught in the middle of an apocalypse. Watch Sweet Home on Netflix. 

Kaala Paani (2023) 

This one is about an outbreak of a deadly infection in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Watch it on Netflix.

The Terror (2019) 

Two real-life war ships are sent on a Royal Naval expedition to find the treacherous Northwest Passage. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

