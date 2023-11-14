Kaala Paani season 2 and other Top 10 web series sequels that are highly awaited

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Netflix recently announced the season 2 of Kaala Paani. The story of the first instalment about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman-Nicobar islands was never wrecking.

Mirzapur season 3 is also one of the highly-anticipated sequels. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and more, it is going to drop on Amazon Prime Video.

The second instalment of Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan is expected to reveal all about gangster Dara Kadri's life in Dubai.

Fans are desperately waiting for Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok season 2. The release date of Amazon Prime Video Original has not been revealed.

MX Player has released the teaser of Bobby Deol's Ashram 4. It is expected to release sometime this year.

Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi is quite a hit. The next season of Netflix's web series is much awaited.

Prajakta Koli has confirmed that the third season of Netflix's Mismatched is indeed happening and fans can't keep calm.

It is being rumoured that the season 3 of Kota Factory will release early next year. The first two season on Netflix received thumbs up from the audience.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 3. But it seems the next instalment will take time.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a hit among audiences who are waiting for its third instalment.

