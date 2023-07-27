Kaalkoot, Delhi Crime, Dahaad and more Top 10 web series on crime against women on OTT

From Delhi Crime to Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, here are top 10 web series on crime against women on OTT.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Delhi Crime

The show is based on a Delhi gang rape case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

Dahaad is about serial killer who uses women and then kills them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashram

Aashram is all about a Godman who uses women and covers up for his criminal activities with his influence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: Murder in a courtroom

Indian Predator: Murder in a courtroom is a true story based on Bharat Kalicharan Yadav who killed women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot

It is based on a acid attack case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs Undercover

The story is about a housewife cum undercover agent who finds out a psycho killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

The story is about a sessions court lawyer who takes on a Godman who is accused of assaulting a minor girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Widows

This is a story of three women who plan to get rid of their cruel husbands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SHE

The show is about a timid Mumbai constable who is assigned a task to expose a drug ring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai

Radhika Apte's show is about a newly married landlord's murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

The story is about Anu Chandra and her reputed lawyer husband who is killed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who are yoginis

 

 Find Out More