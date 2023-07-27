Kaalkoot, Delhi Crime, Dahaad and more Top 10 web series on crime against women on OTT

From Delhi Crime to Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, here are top 10 web series on crime against women on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
The show is based on a Delhi gang rape case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad is about serial killer who uses women and then kills them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram is all about a Godman who uses women and covers up for his criminal activities with his influence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Murder in a courtroom is a true story based on Bharat Kalicharan Yadav who killed women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is based on a acid attack case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a housewife cum undercover agent who finds out a psycho killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a sessions court lawyer who takes on a Godman who is accused of assaulting a minor girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a story of three women who plan to get rid of their cruel husbands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is about a timid Mumbai constable who is assigned a task to expose a drug ring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte's show is about a newly married landlord's murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about Anu Chandra and her reputed lawyer husband who is killed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!