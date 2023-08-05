Kaalkoot, Kohrra and more: Top 10 highest IMDb rated OTT web series to binge watch

Take a look at highly-rated web series that you can binge watch over the weekend.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 05, 2023

Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma's crime thriller on Jio Cinema has got 8.4 rating.\]

Special Ops

The Disney Plus Hotstar series has got a rating of 8.6.

Kohrra

Barun Sobti's show has got a rating of 7.4.

The Family Man

It is rated 8.7 on IMDb.

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma's web series has received 7.6 rating.

Asur

The spine-chilling series has received a rating of 8.5.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's web series on Amazon Prime Video has been rated 8.4.

Sacred Games

Netflix's web series has received a rating of 8.5.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

The Disney Plus Hotstar show has received a rating of 7.8.

Paatal Lok

The web series has a rating of 8.1.

