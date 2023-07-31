Kaalkoot, One Friday Night and more new movies, web series to watch for free on Jio Cinema

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema is about Vijay Verma leading a crime drama about an acid attack victim.

One Friday Night

One Friday Night revolves around one stormy night, in an isolated villa a top of a secluded hill.

Inspector Avinash

Inspector Avinash is set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s, chronicles the journey of Inspector Avinash Mishra, portrayed by Randeep Hooda, as he takes on challenging criminal cases.

Asur

One of the best crime thriller web series to come out of India is Asur, which combines mythology and psychology in an original way.

Crackdown

Another intriguing espionage thriller web series that will transport you to the world of clandestine operations and global conspiracies is Crackdown.

Tandoor

Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virmani play the main characters in Tandoor, a new-age drama thriller web series.

Apaharan

The web series Apaharan is a crime thriller that focuses on the underbelly of the criminal underworld and explores issues of corruption and power struggles.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

One of the most motivating cricket documentaries on Jio Cinema is Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

London Files

London Files is a gripping crime thriller starring Arjun Rampal in the lead role.

The Great Weddings of Munnes

The Great Weddings of Munnes is an interesting comedy-drama series about the unfortunate story of a middle-class man who struggles to marry the woman he likes.

List of Hindi web shows

JioCinema is home to a sizable library of Hindi web series and TV dramas.

About latest web series

These web shows are totally free of cost for viewing and will provide perfect entertainment.

