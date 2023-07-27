Kaalkoot, RARKPK: Top 10 new movies, web series to watch in last week of July 2023

Here, take a look at the list of movies and web shows to watch in July which is fulfilling and enriching.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

July list

As July is ending you need to watch these shows and movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 27, theatrically.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot releases on July 27 on Jio Cinema and has Sub-Inspector Ravi Shankar Tripathi, a morally conflicted police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paradise

Paradise on Netflix (July 27) is set in a fictional but not-too-distant future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has had a theatrical release on July 26 and this science fiction action movie is set in the 1990s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happiness for Beginners

Happiness for Beginners on Netflix (July 27) has Helen Carpenter, a recent divorcee who has always tried to live as safely as possible.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Flash

The Flash which releases theatrically (July 27) is the 13th installment of the DC Extended Universe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 on Netflix (July 27) brings the second half of Henry Cavill's final run as Geralt of Rivia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Omens Season 2

Good Omens Season 2 (July 28) on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy about the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hidden Strike

Hidden Strike on Amazon Prime Video (July 28) stars Jackie Chan and John Cena as two former special forces troops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blind

Watch Sonam Kapoor's Blind on Jio Studios which released on July 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT content

It's time for your weekly update of the newest OTT releases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani first Indian celeb to join Jungkook, Kendall Jenner, Jennie Kim in this special feat

 

 Find Out More