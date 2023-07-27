Kaalkoot, RARKPK: Top 10 new movies, web series to watch in last week of July 2023

Here, take a look at the list of movies and web shows to watch in July which is fulfilling and enriching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
As July is ending you need to watch these shows and movies.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 27, theatrically.
Kaalkoot releases on July 27 on Jio Cinema and has Sub-Inspector Ravi Shankar Tripathi, a morally conflicted police officer.
Paradise on Netflix (July 27) is set in a fictional but not-too-distant future.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has had a theatrical release on July 26 and this science fiction action movie is set in the 1990s.
Happiness for Beginners on Netflix (July 27) has Helen Carpenter, a recent divorcee who has always tried to live as safely as possible.
The Flash which releases theatrically (July 27) is the 13th installment of the DC Extended Universe.
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 on Netflix (July 27) brings the second half of Henry Cavill's final run as Geralt of Rivia.
Good Omens Season 2 (July 28) on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy about the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).
Hidden Strike on Amazon Prime Video (July 28) stars Jackie Chan and John Cena as two former special forces troops.
Watch Sonam Kapoor's Blind on Jio Studios which released on July 7. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's time for your weekly update of the newest OTT releases.
