Kabir Khan and other Top 9 richest Indian film directors
Nishant
| Jun 17, 2024
Karan Johar with a staggering net worth of 1500 Crores is teh richest Indian direcotr renowned for family dramas and Koffee with Karan.
Rajkumar Hirani, just a spot below has net worth of Rs 1300 Crores, known for movies like Director of hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, etc.
Sanjay Leela Bhansal known for grand, opulent films like Devdas Padmaavat and recently Heeramandi boasts a net worth of 940 crores.
Anurag Basu with a net worth of 330 Crores is well acclaimed for his unique storytelling.
Meghna Gulzar and her real life story movies like Talvar and Raazi has net worth of 830 corres.
Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan has a staggering net worth of 400 crores.
Anurag Kashyap with a net worth of 850 Crores is known for his works in alternative cinema like Gangs of Wasseypur.
Rohit Shetty with net worth of 290 Crores, he was behind moives like Golmaal series and his Cop Universe films.
S.S. Rajamouli elevated Telugu cinema globally with Baahubali series and RRR and now has a net worth of 110 crores.
