Kadak Singh to The Archies: Watch these fresh releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and other OTT this weekend
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda star in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies." Reema Kagti wrote the script for the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Enter the lives of a cherished group of teenagers in "The Archies," a moving coming-of-age story set against the idyllic setting of the 1960s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Comic artist, writer and actor Zakir Khan's latest streaming special, "Mann Pasand," tells a humorous tale of his encounters that arise on a pivotal trip to Goa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta play a hilarious couple in the film Mast Mein Rehna Ka. The narrative revolves around the universal themes of forgiveness, redemption, and second chances in both love and life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The story is an interesting journey that shows the deep realization that life is a gift that should be treasured and lived to the fullest, regardless of age or whatever obstacles it may throw at you.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi plays AK Shrivastav, a man with retrograde amnesia who becomes entangled in a web of lies while trying to regain his memory.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In this movie, actors like Varun Buddhadev, Paresh Pahuja, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Pankaj, and Parvathy Thiruvothu come together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Jigarthanda DoubleX, a gangster and a filmmaker team up to produce a Western movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Deol and more menacing Bollywood baddies of recent times in films