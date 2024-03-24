Kaho Na Kaho and other Top 10 most iconic Emraan Hashmi songs

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Kaho Na Kaho by Amir Jamwal from Murder was one of his first cult classic songs.

Zara Sa from Jannat is a romantic ballad by KK and Pritam.

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from Zeher by Atif Aslam was soulful.

Dil Ibaadat was another Pritam and KK collaboration in the movie Kismet Konnection.

Lut Gaye is a party anthem featuring Emraan Hashmi alongside Pritam in Mickey Virus.

Ishq Nahi Karte is a playful and catchy song by Himesh Reshammiya in Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is Arijit Singh's emotional song.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai is a romantic track by KK in Gangster.

Soniye in KK and Sunidhi Chauhan's voices blend beautifully in the movie, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani from Hamari Adhuri Kahani by Arijit Singh where he delivered a heart-wrenching performance.

