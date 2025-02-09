Shah Rukh Khan rejected THESE 9 films that became blockbusters
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his romantic films around the world. From DDLJ to KKKG, Shah Rukh has won millions of hearts. But there were several films that King Khan rejected and emerged as blockbusters.
Ek Tha Tiger’s first preference was Shah Rukh but he rejected it due to schedule conflicts.
Enthiran was offered to Shah Rukh before Rajinikanth but he rejected it due to creative differences.
The blockbuster 3 idiots directed by Hirani was first offered to Shah Rukh but he rejected it.
As per reports, Jodhaa Akbar was first offered to Shah Rukh but he rejected it because he was not comfortable with the shooting location.
Shah Rukh rejected Munna Bhai MBBS directed by Rajkumar Hirani due to his spine surgery.
As per reports, Lagaan was first offered to Shah Rukh but he rejected it.
For Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Shah Rukh was the first preference but when he showed low interest, Rakesh Roshan along with the team cast a fresh face for the film.
Rang De Basanti’s Ajay Rathod was offered to Shah Rukh before R Madhavan but he rejected it due to busy schedule.
In Slumdog Millionaire Shah Rukh was approached to reprise his role of KBC host but he rejected it.
